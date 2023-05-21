Police officers honored in Wyoming County

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police Northeastern Lodge Number 63 were honored at Lazy Brook Park.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A community in Wyoming County honored police officers with a ceremony in honor of Peace Officers' Memorial Day.

Tunkhannock Township Police hosted the program at Lazy Brook Park.

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police Northeastern Lodge Number 63 were honored.

The organization covers police departments spanning five counties in northeastern Pennsylvania.

<>

May 15 is Peace Officers' Memorial Day, and the week that follows is known as National Police Week.