Poker shootout fundraiser in Wyoming County

The fundraiser benefits Individual Abilities in Motion, an organization whose programs help those with mobility impairments.

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — People in Wyoming County had their eye on the prize this afternoon.

Folks came out to Factoryville Sportsmen's Club to raise money for Individual Abilities in Motion.

The day consisted of sporting clays on a 100-target course spread out over 5 outdoor stations.

Shooters received a playing card at different stations, and the person holding the best poker hand at the end of the day won $100.

"We really try to help people see that there are still things that you can do despite having a mobility impairment. A lot of the things are possible as long as you have the support and some of the adaptive equipment that makes it possible, and that's what our organization tries to do," said Joe Salva, President of Individual Abilities in Motion.

All the money raised at the event in Wyoming County will support Individual Abilities in Motion's REACH program and individuals with mobility impairments.