Phillip Walters sentenced to life without parole

A man from Wyoming County was sentenced Thursday for the murder of his girlfriend in 2018.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — It's been almost two years since Haley Lorenzen went missing from her then-boyfriend Phillip Walters' Mill City home.

In October, a jury found Walters guilty of murdering Lorenzen and dumping her body in the Susquehanna River.

Her body was found seven months after being thrown in the river.

Lorenzen's family attended the sentencing via Zoom. During the sentencing, Walters' attorney filed a motion to not allow any victim impact statements by Lorenzen's family to be allowed, but Judge Dudley Anderson overruled.

The first to speak was Lorenzen's mother, Deanna Hills. She Said Phillip Walters was "a coward" and a "self-absorbed, manipulative monster." She also said, "the time you've stolen from us, you get to pay back."

Several other family members praised Gable Bell, an acquaintance of Walters, for coming forward and being Lorenzen's hero. Walters shook his head every time Gable's name was mentioned.

Walters was also given an opportunity to speak to the judge. He said, "No way did I ever harm Haley," and, "I pray someday the truth will come out, and I maintain my innocence."

The judge upheld the suggested sentence for Phillip Walters — life without parole.

"It's nice to have closure for Haley's family. It's been a long journey, a long hard road, and we're glad that it's finally over. The sentence is what we expected and what we hoped for, a life sentence without parole. Now it's a time for healing for the family," said Wyoming County District Attorney Jeff Mitchell.

The D.A. said this was the first murder conviction in modern history for Wyoming County. While Lorenzen's death casts a dark shadow over the community, he believes she was able to somehow give back.

"She came here for a new life, and sadly, that was taken from her. And hopefully, she will not be forgotten because she really brought this community together. She brought Wyoming County together, as well as Falls, and I think she really illustrates, you know, how much good is in each of us."

Walters' attorney declined to comment.