Testimony continues in Wyoming County murder trial

The murder trial of Phillip Walters in the death of his girlfriend Haley Lorenzen is underway in Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Phillip Walters was in court Friday as the prosecution called witnesses to the stand in the murder of his girlfriend Haley Lorenzen.

Walters left the courthouse after hearing testimony regarding evidence in his trial for the murder of Haley Lorenzen, 24, in December of 2018.

Investigators collected evidence from Walters' apartment in early January of 2019. Crews spent days searching for Lorenzen, who was reported missing on New Year's Eve in 2018. It would be more than seven months before Lorenzen's body was found along the shore of the Susquehanna River near Plymouth in Luzerne County by a kayaker.

Court paperwork indicates another woman told police that she helped Walters dispose of the body and dumped it in the Susquehanna River near Tunkhannock. Walters was arrested four days after Lorenzen's body was discovered.

Forensic experts testified about the evidence collected in Walters' apartment and car, specifically, plastic grocery bags.

Wyoming County District Attorney Jeff Mitchell showed the jury crime scene photos of Lorenzen's remains from July of 2019 with a plastic bag wrapped around her right arm, along with photos from Walters' apartment with blood on the bathroom door.

Walters' attorneys posed detailed questions to several witnesses trying to prove reasonable doubt, asking if they could determine the age of the blood they took samples from and the exact type of bags found in their search of two vehicles and the bags found on Lorenzen's remains.

The defense also asked state police forensic investigators about why they knew the distance from where her body was found and the alleged location where her body was dumped from and not any other possible locations and the manner of how they collected evidence from Walters' car.