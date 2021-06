Flames sparked just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

A family was forced from their home after a fire in Wyoming County.

Fire officials say the flames sparked at a home along Sand Plant Road in Falls Township, near Tunkhannock, just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Two people were home at the time, but they made it out safely.

The family's pets, three dogs and a cat, all died in the fire.