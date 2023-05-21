Open house held at historical society in Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The Wyoming County Historical Society held its 31st annual open house.
For the first time, community members were encouraged to bring artifacts and relics so historians, archeologists, and more could view, identify and document Wyoming County history.
"We're an asset to the community, but a lot of people don't know that we're here, what we do, what our mission is. And we're very proud of our genealogical library, which is probably second to none in northeastern Pennsylvania," said Mark T. Mitchell, Wyoming County Historical Society.
The Wyoming County Historical Society building includes newspapers dating back prior to the Civil War, a microfilm room, and a library.
