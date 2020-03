It happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday near Falls.

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police believe speed was a factor in a deadly crash in Wyoming county.,

Investigators say the driver, Mark Hunsinger, 57, of Dalton, was killed when the vehicle crashed around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Buttermilk Road in Falls Township, outside Tunkhannock.

A passenger in the car suffered minor injuries. He was not taken to the hospital.