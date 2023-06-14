Noxen Rattlesnake Roundup returning this weekend

Some fire companies use chicken barbecues or carnivals to raise money. Noxen uses snakes.

NOXEN, Pa. — When you see Noxen fireman Jonny Headman wearing a hat with a rattlesnake on it, you don't ask questions. You think, 'Of course, it's for the fire company's longstanding fundraiser, the Rattlesnake Roundup.'

"This is a typical firemen's bazaar with a little twist," Headman said.

He means that literally. If the sight of a slithery creature makes you feel queasy, you probably don't have your calendars marked for this summer tradition.

Fortunately, plenty of people do.

"We have people come as far as Vermont," Headman said.

Hunters go out in the woods searching for the largest snakes they can find, competing for different prizes.

The rest of the event is half educational, half good old-fashioned family fun.

There's food, music, rides, and of course, the snakes on display.

Don't worry; the snakes are returned to where the hunters found them.

The fire company counts on hundreds of people to come out every year.

"This is the biggest event we have for the year. This is the one that really counts. It puts the fuel in the trucks, helps us maintain equipment, helps us purchase new equipment. A set of turnout gear is $3,000 plus," Headman said.

The event runs Thursday through Sunday at the Noxen Fire Company in Wyoming County.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. over the weekend. That's when the snakes are out.