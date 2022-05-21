Trout derby in Wyoming County

It was a free day of fishing in the sunshine for many children in Wyoming County on Saturday.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The annual North Branch Kid's Trout Derby in Forkston near Mehoopany.

More than 300 young anglers came out to enjoy the warm weather and cast a line.

Children from ages 1 to 16 were broken into different age groups to compete for the biggest catch.

"It makes me feel great because it's family and friends and some neighbors and people you haven't seen. We've been blessed with a beautiful day so we can't ask for better weather, the fish are cooperating," said Bruce Pitts, President, Trout Derby.

The event was free, but there was a raffle ticket for sale for basket raffles and other prizes donated by local residents and area businesses here in Wyoming County.