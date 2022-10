The wreck happened Tuesday morning on Erhardt Road in Overfield Township, near Lake Winola.

LAKE WINOLA, Pa. — Police believe faulty steering is to blame for a bus crash Tuesday morning in Wyoming County.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on Erhardt Road in Overfield Township near Lake Winola.

Tunkhannock Township police say 14 students were on board. They were taken inside a nearby business while first responders ensured they were unhurt.

Officials say a malfunction in the steering system caused the driver to lose control.

