Troopers say Dylon Carpenter, 23, is wanted in several counties for burglary, trying to smuggle drugs into a jail, and fleeing the scene of a crash.

Carpenter is also a suspect in several vehicle thefts in Lackawanna, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties.