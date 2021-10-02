Area florists hope for rosy Valentine's Day

Florists are busy prepping for Valentine's Day, hoping business looks rosy in the midst of this health crisis.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — From Tunkhannock to Pottsville and in between, florists all over northeastern Pennsylvania been busy for weeks: prepping for Valentine's Day.

They are hoping business is rosy in the midst of this health crisis.

“I think it’s going to be very busy because of Covid and people aren’t going out to dinner. They’re not going shopping locally, we deliver with our distance, that’s what they want," said Lisa McMullin of Lisa's Floral Expressions in Pottsville.

Business owners are expecting lots of orders this holiday.

“Every holiday has been wonderful so far, and I know Mother's Day and Valentine's Day are the biggest floral holidays, and I hope it’s better than the Mother's Day we had," said Love Tyler of Blossoming Stems Floral in Tunkhannock.

This year has been a rollercoaster for some florists: with canceled weddings and parties and flower orders, of course.

“Weddings are postponed or canceled entirely, you know, slimmed down to just family, and people aren’t buying product or just taking it easy, so that has really put a damper on us for sure," said Holt Wiggans of Mayflower Florist in Tunkhannock.

But it has also been a time when some have turned to flower orders when they could not see loved ones at birthdays or holidays.

“We are anticipating it to be very busy. Our holidays in 2020 have proven that that is the case. People are sending flowers versus visiting. Obviously, Valentine's Day is a day of love, so we anticipate we will be very busy. We started ordering in the middle of December for this holiday," said Monica Labar-Huges of Monzie's Floral Design in Tunkhannock.