NEPA Bluegrass Festival kicks off weekend of music in Wyoming County

The annual music festival opened its gates for the weekend, in anticipation for three days of music on two stages that draws bigger crowds each year.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Cars and campers filed into Lazybrook Park for the NEPA Bluegrass Festival.

The gate opened at 8 a.m., and many festivalgoers got here early to get the perfect spot to spend the weekend.

For many, this is a tradition, including Chris Griffiths and his friends, who already had their camp set up.

"We rented a 30x30 tent, we have about 40-50 people coming this weekend, so we cook for everybody, and we have a big campfire," Griffiths said.

Bluegrass festival promoter Danny Stewart says this event gets bigger and better every year because of the growing interest in the genre.

This year's festival features performers and bands from all over the country.

"Tennessee, Nashville, Georgia, North Carolina. I've got one coming from Missouri," said Stewart.

There are also plenty of local vendors who spent the day setting up.

Trish Ratchford and her husband, Dave, run The Lunch Box food truck, and this is their fifth year at the festival.

They spend weeks preparing but have plans in place in case they need more supplies.

"We have some things in place. Our vendors are aware, so they'll actually run stuff to us if we need it," Ratchford said.

With so many acts playing on two stages this weekend, it's not the only place where you'll be able to hear the music.

"There will be tons of jams. There are official jams, and then there are jams that are at all the campsites, and I love joining them too," said Steven Simpson.

Weather always plays a big factor in the crowd, and this weekend looks ideal.

Many people come prepared for the heat with ways to keep cool.

"There's a creek here. A lot of people swim and jump in the creek. People bring their innertubes and go about a mile up and float down the creek," Stewart said.

The bands take the stage Friday, and the festival wraps up Sunday night.