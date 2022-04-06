NEPA Bluegrass Festival in Wyoming County

It's a picture-perfect weekend for a music festival at LazyBrook Park near Tunkhannock on Saturday.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The NEPA Bluegrass Festival is taking place this weekend at LazyBrook Park near Tunkhannock.

More than 600 campers are spending the weekend at the festival.

Organizers say fans of bluegrass music will see familiar names on the stage, as well as some musicians making their debut.

This is the 15th year for the festival with it only being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

"Ohh, it's a wonderful time. We come with our friends, we get to enjoy great music. It's always a beautiful place and people are so so friendly," said Sue Jarrell, Montgomery County.

"Ohh, it's great, it's great. I went to High School in Wyalusing, and it feels so good, it's like coming back home every single time I come here. All my family and friends are here. It's just a great time every single time," said Daniel Stewart, Laceyville.

The NEPA Bluegrass Festival continues through Sunday in Wyoming County.