Natural gas industry seeking students

Lackawanna College School of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Northern Tier Industry & Education Consortium will host an Open House to high school students Wednesday.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Lackawanna College School of Petroleum and Natural Gas is one of only three of its kind in the whole country, and it is looking for new students. Later this week, Northern Tier Industry & Education Consortium, a non-profit that works to bridge the gap for students between school and the workforce, is hosting an open house at the college's brand new facility in Tunkhannock.

"The jobs are here. They're not going anywhere, and you don't need a 4-year degree to be able to work in the gas industry," said Debbie Tierney, NTIEC.

And that is why the program needed to expand. Lackawanna College School of Petroleum and Natural Gas just opened its new facility in August.

The program can now accept 60 students. That is twice as many as before. The school has a nearly 100% job placement rate.

"This program in 2 years, it's a life-changer. It makes dreams come true. I've seen all of the students come through this program, and it's just very rewarding, and I just want to get the word out," said Sue Gumble, Program Director for Lackawanna College School of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

High school students from any district in the area are invited to attend the Open House on Wednesday evening. Students can sit in on classes and talk to teachers.

"They'll also be able to talk to current students and past students. So they're not going to hear it just from us of what a great program this is. They're actually going to be able to talk to the people who came here, have graduated from here, and who are working locally in the industry," Tierney said.

The Open House will take place at the Tunkhannock Campus at 420 Tioga West Plaza on Wednesday, December 1, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.