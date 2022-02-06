Musicians gearing up for weekend-long jam session in Wyoming County

Lazybrook Park in Tunkhannock is set up and ready to host the annual NEPA Bluegrass Festival.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Lazybrook Park is transforming into a campsite for music lovers for the start of the annual NEPA Bluegrass Festival.

Fans from across the country come to Wyoming County every year to see bands perform live.

The Bubbleheads have been here every year since the festival started.

“I go to quite a few music festivals over the summer season, but this is definitely the top of my list for festivals because of the setting here," said Jim Rock, Bubbleheads member.

Jim Rock and his fellow Bubbleheads spent the day reuniting and rehearsing after months of not seeing each other.

“Most of the songs, again we've been together for so long as being friends and playing music together, we just know each other so well, that we can say 'play this song or that song.' We might not know the song, but we know the key, we'll find our way,” said Rick Rock, Bubbleheads member.

While these lifelong musicians have performed in hundreds of different venues over the course of their career, the Bubbleheads say nothing compares to jamming around the fire.

“It's just a beautiful thing, people are all appreciative of music here. When you play, people listen and that's what it's all about. People here want to learn about the music,” said Bubbleheads member Pokey.

But the festival is for more than bluegrass lovers.

By having two stages featuring progressive and traditional bluegrass and 30 vendors, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

“When these national acts come in from far away, and it's someone's first time listening, they're hearing it with quality,” said promoter Danny Stewart. “They're not hearing a beginner playing the banjo. They're hearing someone who's been playing for 50 years and at the Grand Opry 100 times.”

The NEPA Bluegrass festival will start on Friday at 11 a.m. and go all weekend long at Lazybrook Park.

If you would like tickets or want to find out more information, go to their website.