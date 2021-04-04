Motorcyclist dead after crash in Wyoming County

The crash happened on March 30.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash last week in Wyoming County.

State Troopers say 31-year-old Eric Bartholomew of Factoryville was driving north on Route 11 in Nicholson Township last Tuesday.

Bartholomew crossed into oncoming traffic and was struck by an oncoming car.

Police say Bartholomew was taken to a hospital, where he later died.