x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wyoming County

Mother's Day goat yoga held in Wyoming County

"Moms and Mimosas" featured nature and goats at Nimble Hill Goat Yoga.

More Videos

MEHOOPANY, Pa. — An outdoor yoga event in Wyoming County was a great way to bond with your mom for Mother's Day.

"Moms and Mimosas" featured nature and goats at Nimble Hill Goat Yoga.

The business opened in the fall, and this weekend was the real kick-off.

The goal was to leave the farm with a smile.

Organizers are planning similar events due to today's success at the farm in Wyoming County.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

There’s a wonderful place that you really should see called The Land of Hatchy Milatchy.

Before You Leave, Check This Out