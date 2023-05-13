Mother's Day goat yoga held in Wyoming County

"Moms and Mimosas" featured nature and goats at Nimble Hill Goat Yoga.

MEHOOPANY, Pa. — An outdoor yoga event in Wyoming County was a great way to bond with your mom for Mother's Day.

The business opened in the fall, and this weekend was the real kick-off.

The goal was to leave the farm with a smile.

Organizers are planning similar events due to today's success at the farm in Wyoming County.

