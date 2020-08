The theft happened Monday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

FALLS, Pa. — Police want to find the person who stole a large amount of corn and cash from a farm stand in Wyoming County.

Officers say someone took about $200 from a cash box and 55 dozen ears of sweet corn worth about $440 from the stand along Woods Drive in Falls Township.

The theft happened Monday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.