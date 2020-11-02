Police looking for driver who led them on chase

Part of the wild ride was caught on cellphone video.

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a Wyoming County man after he led police on a wild chase.

Dustin Brown of Laceyville is facing multiple felony charges for his wild ride through Meshoppen Friday night. Part of it was caught on camera. We now know what may have caused this to begin in the first place.

In cellphone video taken Friday night, you can see police attempting to stop a red truck that left the scene of a crash earlier in the evening.

That truck now sits in a mangled mess at an auto body shop and police detail how it ended up looking like this.

Originally, a call went out for a man unresponsive in a truck after a crash.

When the Meshoppen police chief got on scene with a paramedic, Brown started revving his engine and fled. He tried to take off towards Route 267, but ran into a Meshoppen fire truck that was responding to the crash.

He turned around and escaped again, heading west on Route 6 towards Laceyville. Brown led police down Myo Beach Road. When Brown reached a dead end, he took off his boots, running barefoot along the Susquehanna River. Brown was eventually found hiding under a bush in a nearby creek.

Police say they even had to use a stun gun to take him into custody.

They found him with heroin and a used needle and more needles in his truck.

Police took him to the hospital, but they haven't seen him since he got discharged. He didn't show up for his arraignment Friday morning for another charge.