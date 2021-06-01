Future of historic fire company building in question

A fire department in Wyoming County needs help saving part of its own history.

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Meshoppen Volunteer Fire Company members are still scratching their heads after getting a call that the historic firehouse along Route 6 was hit. Sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, a truck hit the building, causing thousands of dollars of damage.

"I'm assuming someone wasn't using their mirrors, I don't know, but I see tractor-trailers that miss the plant entrance, or the warehouse entrance turn around here all the time," said Nathaniel Sheldon, a member of the department.

The firehouse dates back to 1903, when it was the Defender Hose Company. Most of the building is exactly as it was over 100 years ago, and the fire department members are worried about what could happen to the building.

"There's a lot of structural damage on the basement with the foundation. It's a stone-laid foundation, so I really do hope we can save it and keep it for more generations to come," Sheldon said.

"It's the only historical thing left in this town, and hopefully we can rebuild it, we don't have to tear it down," said member Stephanie Carney.

The fire department has hired a contractor to help determine the future of the building.

Members of the fire department say they don't understand how that much damage was done with this much space, and it's also not the first time it's happened this winter.

"I completely understand. Like the last time it was slippery, they just scrape the side of the building. But when someone's deliberately backing up, they should be able to see a building," Sheldon said.