Memorial Day in Tunkhannock

The official parade was canceled but the annual wreath-laying ceremony still went on and folks still paraded down East Tioga Street.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — No matter the weather, and despite a pandemic, one thing is always certain - the annual wreath-laying ceremony will still go on at the Wyoming County Courthouse on Memorial Day morning each year.

"The least you can do is salute, tip your hat, bow your head, say a prayer. And these folks do it. They are here every year without fail," said American Legion Post 457 Commander Jerry Beaucheane.

The ceremony at the courthouse featured speakers, a prayer, music, and the annual laying of the wreath.

"The last 20 years, I've been two tours in Iraq, a tour in Afghanistan, and to come home to my hometown and see all these people and all the support and all of the love. It's very overwhelming," said Sergeant First Class Tommy Purcell, Tunkhannock.

Before the ceremony, folks still gathered on East Tioga Street to watch the unofficial parade.

The annual parade was canceled because of COVID-19, but the community still showed up to honor the area's fallen veterans.

Kendra Lynn rode in the parade; her brother, Staff Sergeant Stephen Tudor, died in Iraq in 2007.