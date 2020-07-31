x
Wyoming County

Man wanted after police chase in Wyoming County

Cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police are searching for a man they say fled after a high-speed chase in Wyoming County.

Troopers say they tried to pull over Dustin Edwards of Hallstead Sunday on Tunnel Hill Road in Clinton Township.

According to police, Edwards took off but the trooper was able to safely force him off the road.

He then fled the car leaving his cell phone and multiple court documents inside.

Pennsylvania Crimestoppers is now offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.