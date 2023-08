Officials say a man was rescued from the water in Wyoming County Tuesday afternoon.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A man was rescued from the Susquehanna River in Wyoming County Tuesday.

Someone spotted the man and called 911 around 5 p.m.

Crews say the water was high and running about 14 miles an hour.

He was brought to shore safely.

Officials say people should be careful if they go out alone on the river in those conditions.