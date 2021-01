The man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit another vehicle head-on.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A Wyoming County man has died after a motorcycle crash.

The coroner says 50-year-old Douglas Cook was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit another vehicle head-on.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday on Route 309 not far from Butternut Hill Road near Beaumont.