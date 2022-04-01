Man arrested after threats against Wyoming County rehab facility

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested earlier this week in Dunmore for allegedly threatening to shoot staff and residents of the Endless mountain Rehabilitation Center near Factoryville in Wyoming County.

Police say Mrjenovich called the rehab center Wednesday and said he was in the woods with a rifle and was going to shoot patients and staff. It was learned that he was in a hotel in Dunmore, where police convinced him to surrender. Investigators said he had guns in the room and his vehicle.