Wyoming County woman chosen to speak on behalf of veteran caregivers in Washington

A Noxen woman is fighting for those who care for wounded and ill military members and veterans.

NOXEN, Pa. — It is a major honor and mission for a woman from Wyoming County. She is speaking out for caregivers of wounded veterans.

Melissa Swire of Noxen is a 2020 Dole Caregiver Fellow, one of 30 military and veteran caregivers across the country, specially picked to speak out to government leaders from Congress to the White House and more.

“This is one of the biggest honors of my entire life. Serving my husband to me means I’m serving my country, serving him, a lot of times I say when he took the uniform off, I put it on. I truly feel that way because that’s when my battleground started.”

Swire’s husband Jeff suffers serious medical issues as a result of his time in the military. She is his caregiver. It is a job that can be lonely and overwhelming.

Swire said nationwide there are more than 5.5 million caregivers for wounded and ill service members and veterans.

It is a job she calls difficult and often overlooked.

“I had to quit my job to take care of him, so an 18-year career ended to stay home, so the financial implications of that were traumatic for our family, and these stories aren’t being told, and it’s so important for caregivers because we become isolated, and I found myself as a new caregiver shut off from the entire world around me.”

Swire wants other caregivers to know they’re not alone, and there are resources out there.