Looking for adventure in retirement? PA ranks high in new study

According to a new study, the Keystone State is popular for retirees who want to stay active.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A new study is out that shows Pennsylvania is one of the top retirement locations if you are looking for adventure.

"It wasn't a name I expected on those top five. I expected like a lot of people, the weather, Arizona, I expected Florida, but some of the ones that were in the top 10 were surprising, and Pennsylvania did surprise me," said Margaret Manning of Sixty and Me, which conducted the study.

Online magazine Sixty and Me examined lifestyle factors like access to vacation destinations, social meet up groups, and more.

Pennsylvania ranked third behind number one Florida and number two Massachusetts for the most exciting state to retire to.

"It was very strong for hiking and outdoor activities. You have about 1,923 hiking trails in Pennsylvania, amazing, and if you love that and you love sports, you have eight professional teams. It's a very outdoorsy place," said Manning.

The Keystone State also ranked high for those who want to socialize with hundreds of meet-up groups.

"Twenty-five percent of your population is over 60, 25.1, and 12.8 percent of your population lives alone in that category of older people. So if you're looking to meet new friends who are like-minded and in the same sort of life journey, it's really important when you retire when you know."

That study also revealed that Pennsylvania is also among the best places for those who want to volunteer when they retire, but not necessarily a top pick for those who want to save money because of the low tax perks for retirees and a higher cost of living.