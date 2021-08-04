Library breaks ground on new pavilion in Wyoming County

Construction is scheduled to begin next week at the Tunkhannock Public Library.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The Tunkhannock Public Library is building the pavilion that will have electricity and bathrooms.

Officials say the outdoor space will help with social distancing and allow for events to be held outside during nice weather.

"We can start having outdoor gatherings where the community can get back together and see each other again in a safe environment," said Dellana Diovisalvo, library Executive Director.

