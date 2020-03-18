Last call for state-run liquor stores

People said they wanted to make sure they had “enough” to last at least two weeks.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s liquor stores shut down across the commonwealth at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Most customers who made a final stop at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits in Tunkhannock left with several bottles in hand.

The Pennsylvania State Liquor Control Board announced all state-run liquor stores would close for at least two weeks.

Corey Strohl was among the last customers stocking up.

“We want to make sure we have plenty of adult beverages keep everybody happy during this time of this craziness,” Strohl said.

Kady Hodge was also grabbing some bottles of wine. She has some extra time on her hands because the hotel where she works temporarily closed because of the coronavirus.

“I got laid off for a little bit so wine helps a bad situation,” Hodge joked.

It was clearly a busy situation at Pennsylvania’s state stores on the last day they will be open for some time.

“There was no parking. I had a hard time finding parking,” Carlos Aponte said.