Lackawanna Trail to close for 14 days

The junior-senior high school is closing for two weeks following a fifth confirmed coronavirus case.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Lackawanna Trail Jr-Sr High School will close for the next 14 days following five confirmed positive cases of coronavirus, according to a text from the school district sent to parents.

The text from Superintendent Matthew Rakauskas said the district is following recommendations from the Department of Health. According to the district's Health and Safety Plan, the junior-senior high school will be closed to students for two weeks.

Students will be educated virtually through October 23. The elementary center is not affected.