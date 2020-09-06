Perfect match: Friend donating kidney

Doctors said it was a perfect match. A Tunkhannock man will receive a life-changing kidney transplant from his friend next week.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A little more than a decade ago, Chris Joseph, 31, of Tunkhannock, was a freshman at Penn State's Scranton campus, a dominant cross-country runner. He started to notice some cloudiness in his vision, so he went to the doctor.

"Immediately they told me you need to go to the hospital, like right now," Chris recalled.

He eventually found out his kidneys were failing. He said goodbye to his college sports career and was told he'd need a kidney transplant at some point in the future.

For the last year and a half, Chris has been on dialysis.

"It's been hell," he said.

Knowing he'd need a transplant soon, Chris sought out the power of social media to find a match.

"I was looking for maybe five, six close friends. It ended up being like over 30. I actually lost count."

One of those people was Mike Maxwell, also from Tunkhannock.

Chris recalls what Mike said to him, years ago, when Mike and Chris played music together at Mill City Assembly of God.

"'With everything that you're going through, I don't care if it's 10 years down the line, 20 years down the line, when you need a kidney, just know I got you.'"

"I told him, whatever you need. I'd give anything for the guy," Mike Maxwell said.

About 10 years later, Mike found out he's a perfect match. The transplant is scheduled for June 18.

"I'm just another guy. I don't want to be put up on this pedestal or, 'Hey, look at this guy, he's the greatest guy in the world,'" Mike said. "Wouldn't you do it for your kid or for your friend? Why not? Why not me?"

So what's Chris looking forward to doing the most post-transplant? Two things he hasn't been able to do while on dialysis: drink more than 40 ounces of fluid in one day and eat pizza.

"Oh, and ice cream!"