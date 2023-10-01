Keystone College awarded for helping veterans

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania National Guard Associations presented the award to the college on Tuesday.
Keystone has a veterans center that houses the national non-profit organization Veterans Stand Together and the Keystone Armed Services Club.
"I think it distinguishes us in terms of our ability to carry forward veteran education in a way that is not only veteran-friendly but reflects the transition that they are making from the service to the working world," said John Pullo, Interim President of Keystone College.
Keystone has been listed as a top school for veterans by several national military and veterans publications, most recently by Military Times Magazine.
