Keeping your original wedding date

An event rental business in Tunkhannock is giving couples who have to postpone their weddings new options to still get married on their original dates

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — At Chippy White Table in Tunkhannock, the showroom looks like a scene right out of a fairy-tale; but with all of the cancelled and postponed weddings over the last two months, it certainly hasn't been a fairy-tale ending for couples.

"My heart aches for them and breaks for them and I wish it wasn't this way. We've come to terms with the fact that this is the new normal, and this is what is happening," said Julia Piazza, co-owner of Chippy White Table.

The mother-daughter duo have owned the event rental business on East Tioga Street in Tunkhannock since 2015. About 60 percent of the events they had scheduled this year have been impacted by the pandemic.

"So we just feel that moving forward there are other options. A lot of brides are postponing to the following year to 2021 or 2022, or choosing to have a backyard wedding, or elopement which is really great and that's where we can step in and help," said Piazza.

The Chippy Chicks are offering two options for couples who can't have the original wedding they were planning on their original date.

"Pack up our Chippy truck, with all of our fun, pretty décor, furniture, rental, place settings and bring it to your backyard and set up for your small, intimate wedding. Or we can host a small wedding here according to what phase we are in at that time," Piazza explained.

Wyoming County is still in the red phase. The Chippy Chicks hope that when the county enters the yellow phase, that will allow them to host between 10 and 15 guests in the Chippy space, still practicing social distancing.

"We are ready to change the way we do things. Going from doing weddings with 100 or more people, to doing weddings with 20 or less people. We are ready to adapt and still make it the most beautiful day ever."