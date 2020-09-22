Advice for keeping cozy as autumn begins

With the first day of fall upon us, the cooler weather will be moving in, which means people are looking at options to stay warm this season.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — As the weather begins to get cooler, one thing is on everyone's minds: how they plan to stay warm this fall. For many folks in Tunkhannock that involves making sure their heating systems are in good working condition.

Abe Kukuchka, vice president of Ace Robbins in Tunkhannock, says that over the past few days, he's been receiving many phone calls about no heat.

"Starting on Sunday, the no-heat calls started coming in and people were understanding that they needed to fill their oil tank a little bit sooner than we did last year maybe," said Kukuchka.

Kukuchka says that starting two months ago, people were already looking for household heaters.

"Another thing that we've seen added in the past two months is the ancillary heat items, not just a whole furnace but looking for a fireplace or space heat to kind of take the chill out of the room instead of turning on the whole house furnace and just heating a certain area."

This heating expert is offering tips to ensure that you are not spending unwanted dollars on your heating units.

"We all like to save energy and turn off the light switch in the basement that runs the boiler or the furnace because we don't want it to work in the summer months, and then we forget to turn it back on, and then we have to send somebody out, and nobody like the bill for that one, nobody does. And if they change their air filters, changing your air filter in a system in between season is one of the most important things."

Kukuchka says by checking these two items you can save upwards of $400.

The heating contractor says regular maintenance of your furnace, boiler, and gas stoves will ensure they are all in working order.

For those who still use their chimneys, now's the time to service them

"What we do on our end with changing or cleaning chimneys, we like to use liners now in our industry, so instead of like coming in, they'll drop a liner down a 50-year-old chimney that may be falling apart on the inside, but the outside is still looking good, so you can just put a line down and save yourself the money there, too."