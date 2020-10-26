Jury deliberates in Wyoming County homicide case

The jury is now deliberating the fate of Phillip Walters for the murder of his girlfriend, Haley Lorenzen, in 2018.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A Wyoming County jury is now deliberating the fate of Phillip Walters for the murder of his girlfriend, Haley Lorenzen, in 2018.

Phillip Walters arrived at the Wyoming County Courthouse as his defense was expected to present its case, surprisingly calling just one witness to the stand: Phillip Walters' 12-year-old son.

His son was living with them in the apartment on the night that Haley disappeared.

The defense asked Phillip's son how much time they spent together, the activities they did and how he felt about Haley.

They also had him go through the timeline of that night Haley went missing.

He said they stayed up late that night watching movies until 4 in the morning.

When he woke up around 9 a.m., he said his father asked him what he heard and if he knew where Haley was.

After cross-examination, the defense rested his case and the judge said he was surprised by the abrupt ending.

During closing arguments, the defense told jurors there's no way the son could have slept through what police say happened that night.

The Defense argued the evidence, in this case, is a lot of "smoke and mirrors" by the prosecution and says witnesses they called were for nothing other than to make Walters look bad.

That includes the woman who came forward about the murder, Gable Bell.

The defense said Gable was overlooked as a suspect from the start and did the prosecution "give immunity to the devil?"

In his closing arguments, the district attorney said that gable made sure that "Haley's disappearance wouldn't be a mystery" by coming forward.

All the evidence points to Gable's story being true.

Hailey and Philip were at odds and he planned this murder with "malice and intent".

The District Attorney said Walters had dark fantasies and took those fantasies out on Haley.

The case is now in the hands of the jury, as they begin their deliberations.