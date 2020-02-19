Jewelry store back open in Tunkhannock

Wisnosky Jewelers closed its showroom at the end of last year, but now a new jewelry store is open in the same building.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The display cases are not quite filled yet, but David Kopec's jewelry store in Tunkhannock is officially open for business, and you can certainly tell when you step into his workshop.



"Custom is starting off with a design and an idea and going from there. Something that's unique to you."

Something that is unique to the customer is why Kopec fell in love with making jewelry in the first place. He was in the army for 10 years, and while serving in Korea, he learned how to cut stones.



"Making the stones and cutting the rough and making a finished gem, it's really unique. You take this ugly piece of junk and make it into this beautiful gemstone. It's beautiful," Kopec said.

Now Kopec has his own store, but his commute to work is the same that it has been for the last eight years. He used to be the goldsmith at Wisnosky Jewelers until it closed at the end of last year.

"It was a big loss to the community. Everyone came here to do pretty much anything and everything. He grew up with almost everyone in the area so he knew everyone by name. It really is a special thing to see people come in."



Now folks in Wyoming County do not have to worry about that. Kopec Jewelers is in the same suite, right next door to where the Wisnosky showroom used to be for more than two decades.



"They are thrilled that I'm still remaining because they didn't know where else to go because it's a long distance to go someplace else."

Kopec can repair, clean or custom make your jewelry; it is the custom orders that are his favorite part of the job and what he is looking forward to most with owning his own business for the first time.



"Actually I could teach you how to make it yourself if you want. You can carve the wax yourself, cast it yourself if you want do such a thing. It becomes really personal that way. Or if you want you could have your fingerprint into a heart. It could be your fingerprint," Kopec explained.