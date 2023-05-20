Investigators search for cause of fire that destroyed Gin's Tavern in Wyoming County

Fire crews from several different departments fought the flames at Gin's Tavern in Clinton Township for hours Friday.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are still looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a Wyoming County landmark Friday afternoon.

Flames broke out at Gin's Tavern along Route 107 in Clinton Township, just outside of Factoryville.

Several departments were called in to help fight the flames.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion and breathing in too much smoke.

The owner of Gin's says the place has been in business for nearly 70 years, and he plans to rebuild.

A benefit for Gin's Tavern, hosted by community members and friends, will be held at the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company on June 24.