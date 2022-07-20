Golfers battle the heat on the links

How hot is too hot for golf? With temperatures in the 90s across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, many were ducking for the shade.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — On a hot July day in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, some golfers refused to hang up their clubs.

The greens at Shadowbrook Resort in Tunkhannock are still looking lush, watered almost around the clock.

That means it's on to the next round.

"I always hope they call and say it's too hot to golf, but they never do," said Sonny Green, Tunkhannock.

Green has been golfing here for years, participating in a weekly league. He has beaten the heat down to a science.

"Keep cool? You gotta have a cool towel," said Green. "Holes have water jugs on them, just soak them down, keep it on your neck you'll be alright. Stay hydrated. Plenty of water, Gatorade."

Golf partners Howard Greggs and Phil Steir said they might look for the shade a little more, but they still manage to find their stroke in the heat.

"There's a nice breeze here today and we have carts that are air-conditioned as you notice," said Greggs.

"I don't think the heat does anything to our game," said Steir. "Our game couldn't be any worse."

So if a day in the 90s doesn't scare golfers away, how hot does it have to be to empty out the greens?

"That's a good question," said Steir. "It would take triple digits to do us in, I think. If you're a die-hard golfer, you're gonna be out here."

As they put it, it's better than snow.