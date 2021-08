The Triton Hose Company Carnival is going on this week on the company's grounds along West Tioga Street.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The streets of Tunkhannock came alive Thursday for the annual firemen's carnival parade.

The firemen hosted the big event of the week: The parade through the center of town.