Phillip Walters is charged with killing his girlfriend, Haley Lorenzen in 2019.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A homicide trial is underway in Wyoming County.

Phillip Walters is charged with killing his girlfriend, Haley Lorenzen in 2019.

Authorities say walters weighed down Lorenzen's body with a bag of rocks before throwing her into the Susquehanna River near falls.

Her body was found months later, 20 miles downstream near Plymouth.