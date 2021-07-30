Homeowner dealing with a bee invasion in Nicholson

A honey bee hive that was removed from the walls of a home was likely there between 15 and 20 years.

NICHOLSON, Pa. — A homeowner in Nicholson says for years she's had honey bees spending a lot of time near an upstairs bedroom window.

"I've been trying to find somebody to come and take them, but no luck. It's taken me 15 years to do that. So, I finally found somebody on my Facebook feed, and they came within two days," said Debra Castorina, who's lived in the home for about 20 years.

Robin Salsman, of Wyalusing, answered the call and agreed to look for and take away what he found, but it wasn't easy.

"We had to tear the wall out because they were inside the wall we had to take the plaster off because there's no way to outside access to get to them so we had to take this off to get into," explained Salsman. "And then we just cut the edges of the comb as we as we go you try to pull them out and see if you can find the queen."

But what he found was a decimated hive without a queen.

"Once once she's gone these guys leave to honey till they can eat no more than they'll just die off unless sometimes they can draw a new queen. But there's no eggs there so they couldn't do a new queen," said Salsman.

Even though it looked like a lot of bees, the people that were moving the hive say a hive its size should have between 50 to 60,000 bees and the hive was likely there between 15 and 20 years.

"And, within two months, the wax moth destroyed most of it now I probably only had not even 1000 Bees left," said Castorina

Salsman says usually honey bees are good at keeping wax moths out but it only takes one to come in a kill a queen and ultimately her hive, leaving behind dusty comb filled with larvae.

But the owner is relieved that some were saved before they all died.

"Yeah, I'm ecstatic, like oh thank God they're going somewhere else so they can repopulate I hope," said Castorina.

Salsman says he's been busy with jobs like this, getting seven calls in the last week.