Hoagie Hut closing after 50 years

A well-known sandwich shop near Factoryville is saying farewell after decades in business.

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — As 2022 comes to a close, the Hoagie Hut near Factoryville is busy with its final rush of orders. The owners say after 50 years in business, it's time to close up shop and get ready for life's next adventure.

"We wanted to make it until the end of the year, so we figured Christmas, the day before Christmas Eve, was good timing. We could get people coming in for the holidays to get their last hoagie. Some people have been here every day for two weeks!" said owner Tara Basile.

Many customers made their way in to get their favorites one last time

"We were all bumming out, not as much as my two boys and my girl are just devastated that this place is closing. They begged me to come down one more time to get one more set of hoagies before it's gone," Mike Molenko said. "My last order was a cheesesteak, best cheesesteak around. My wife got an Italian, and the kids like their ham and cheese."

The sign on the wall reads, "Enter as strangers, leave as friends" — a phrase that runs deep after all these years of business.

"I'll miss everybody. I'll miss the customers. I'll miss interacting with people, 100 percent the people," Basile said.

"This place is really going to be missed. I've been coming here since the 70s. I know these guys; it's a family-run deal," Jeff Higgins said.

The Hoagie Hut's last day is Friday.