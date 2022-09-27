Highway in Wyoming County renamed after female baseball player

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The memory of a female baseball player will live on in Wyoming County.
A portion of State Route 4010 in North Branch Township will now be the Joyce Maureen Steele Memorial Highway. Steele was born in Wyalusing.
And for one township supervisor in Wyoming County, the dedication was personal.
"I played catch with her a lot of times. The first time I played catch with her, I thought, 'oh, this is going to be easy' being a lefty, she can't throw the ball; she's a girl. Let me tell you what, I pulled my socks up and wondered what was going on cause she fired a ball. She had an arm on her," said Tim Pool, North Branch Township Supervisor.
Joyce Maureen Steele played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in 1953 and also appeared in the movie A League of Their Own.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.