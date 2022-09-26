Highway dedicated to fallen firefighter in Wyoming County

A Wyoming County firefighter suffered serious injuries in the line of duty and later died. The roadway from the scene to his fire station, now bears his name.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It was an afternoon of remembrance in Wyoming County on Monday, as dozens of firefighters and family members honored the life of Edward Nulton.

"We remember his smile, his character, and he was quite a character," said Reverend Val Rommel.

In 2018, the firefighter was directing traffic near the Route 309 and Route 29 junction in Monroe Township on a call with Kunkle Fire Department. It's a night Chief Jack Dodson said he won't forget.

"Our assistant chief came and got me and said that a firefighter got hit with a car," Dodson said. "We were all there. We were in shock."

Nulton was severely injured and remained hospitalized for the next year. Whenever he needed transportation, his brothers and sisters at Kunkle Fire and Ambulance were there to assist. After fighting to recover, Nulton passed away in 2019.

His grandson, Tucker Kile, needed only a single word to describe his grandpa. "Kind," he said.

After a decision from the Pennsylvania Senate, the stretch of road between the sight of the accident and the Kunkle Fire Department will now bear Nulton's name.

The memorial sign was unveiled Monday afternoon at a dedication ceremony as first responders, and loved ones looked on.

Fire trucks and police cruisers were the first to travel the newly-named Nulton highway in a procession to the fire station.

His family couldn't be more proud.

"It feels special. I'm happy about it that I can go and see him and remember him," said Olivia Knoss, Nulton's granddaughter. "I really do miss him, so I'm glad I was there to see the sign there."

His family and fellow firefighters said they'll remember Nulton's life and sacrifice every time they drive his highway, but they also hope the new sign serves as a reminder to drivers.

"We don't want to slow people down from getting to their work and stuff, but our lives are more important than people getting to go where they need to go," Dodson said. "It means a lot to us because he was a good firefighter. He was excellent. He was always here. He was always there to help."