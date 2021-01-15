High-speed spot for virtual learning in Wyoming County

With many students still doing school virtually, connection to the internet may be an issue, especially for those living in rural areas like Wyoming County.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — If you are a parent of students who are doing school from home, you can probably say it hasn't been easy. Factor in slow internet speeds and you have a big problem on your hands.

But if you live in Wyoming County, members of the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce came up with the idea to give students a quiet and socially distanced space to get work done inside the Cloverknoll Building in Tunkhannock Township.

"Eight workspaces right now for kids. We say 7th through 12th grade because we want them to be independent workers. There's not an educator here. There is adult supervision but not an educator," said Gina Suydam, Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce.

Students who come in will have their temperatures taken before they enter the building, and they are also required to wear their masks while they're in the workspace.

Anna Wilson is a sophomore at Tunkhannock Area. She says most of her classes are virtual, and it's not easy getting work done at home, but this can help.

"I think this center is going to be really good to help kids, not only who are struggling with connection and distractions, but also motivation. Once you're here, there's not much else you can do, so I think that'll be really good," Wilson said.

The best part is that there is no cost to parents to have kids use the workspace. You need to sign up 24 hours in advance.

"You can make a reservation in advance on our website, wyccc.com. And it is available right now, Monday through Friday. We're looking at doing 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, so we do have someone who's available in the evenings as well," Suydam said.