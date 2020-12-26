High river levels in Wyoming county

The river crested well above the flood stage at around 30 feet.

For the past 20 years, a homeowner has been living along the Susquehanna River in Exeter Township near Falls and she hopes the potential of flooding doesn't kick her out of her home like it did in 2011.

"It was up to the second story, the second story up here. I was out of my house for 3 years," said the homeowner.

Back again and fully renovated, the woman, who did not want to share her name on camera, tells us she monitors the river levels based on these steps in her backyard.

She tells Newswatch 16, she's been waiting around for officials to tell her what she should do.

"There's not enough information. Yesterday we were trying to call management, you were calling and everything and really couldn't find out any information. So we just decided we're staying, put the cars on high ground, and wait and see what happens," said the homeowner.

Residents tell Newswatch 16 that there used to be more homes here along the river, but when the 2011 flood happened, it wiped many of them out.

That's a concern remaining residents have when it comes to living along the Susquehanna River.

"You never get used to it. You know you always have it in the back of your mind, is it going to come up again? I mean it did so much damage in 2011, it took everybody a long time to recoup and get back on their feet," said the homeowner.