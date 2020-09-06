Hair salons, gyms gearing up to go green Friday

Folks waiting for nearly three months are excited to finally get a haircut and hit the gym.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The phone has been ringing off the hook at Head to Toe Salon and Spa in Tunkhannock, ever since Governor Wolf announced Wyoming County could move into the green phase on Friday.

"We were thrilled. We immediately all got on our Facebook group and the girls were so happy. And then the phone calls started, and the messages. Everybody's so thrilled," said Cheryl Shaver, owner of Head to Toe Salon & Spa.

It's a similar story over at Shabby Shek Salon & Boutique, also in Tunkhannock.

"Friday at 2 o'clock, after the governor made his announcement, we started rescheduling our clients, the phones started ringing and we've been in here ever since," said owner Christine Robinson.

Of course, both places will have to follow social distancing guidelines and customers will have to wear masks. Salons have to operate at 50% capacity in the green phase.

But that's clearly not standing in the way of customers who are ready to ditch their quarantine cut.

"We are almost booked for the next three weeks completely," said Shaver.

"Yeah, we're solidly booked until mid-July," said Robinson. "We have really no problem complying with all the sanitation requirements because we do most of that anyways on a daily basis, so we're ready to rock and roll," said Robinson.

After you get your luscious locks taken care of, you can get a workout in -gyms can reopen in the green phase as well.

At Keystone Fitness Center in Factoryville, equipment has been spread out and will be sanitized regularly.

For now, there's not a limit on capacity because the gym is usually slow during the summer when Keystone College students are home.

"It's a very close-knit group. And I think it's a very community feel in here. So we're just excited to see them coming in and be able to help people work towards their goals, and just give them a little sense of normalcy," said Jason Gay, owner of Keystone Fitness Center.