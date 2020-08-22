Hitting the course for cancer research in Wyoming County

Tammy's Memorial Golf Classic was held at the Shadowbrook Resort near Tunkhannock Saturday.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Golfers took to the links in part of Wyoming County to raise money for Leukemia and Lymphoma research Saturday.

The day included golf, lunch, dinner, and even raffles.

Our very own Kurt Aaron and his wife also tried their luck on the green.

WNEP's most popular employee, Ranger, was also on hand.

All of the money raised at the golf tournament goes to the Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

"Leukemia's a blood cancer, that's where it all starts in the blood. And LLS shares their information with other cancers so it's really a great organization to take care of," said Shelley Dickson, Tammy's mother.