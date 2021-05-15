Golf Classic raises money for cancer research

All the money raised will benefit the Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Golfers hit the links in part of Wyoming County to raise money for Leukemia and Lymphoma Research.

Tammy's Memorial Golf Classic was held at Shadowbrook Resort near Tunkhannock.

Our very own Jim Coles, Kurt Aaron, and everyone's favorite WNEP employee, Ranger, were on hand.

Golfers were treated to lunch, dinner, and raffles at the fundraiser.

"It's in memory of my daughter Tammy who lost her battle. What's so great about this is all of the money - all the proceeds from this today stay in Northeast Pennsylvania and will go to cancer patients and their families. Someday we will find a cure," said organizer Shelley Kowalewski.